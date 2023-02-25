Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke cast his vote at Sagba/Abogunde Polling Unit 9, Ward 3 in Ede North Local Government Area of the state.

The governor arrived at the polling unit at 8:42 a.m. and cast his vote at about 8:44 a.m. after accreditation and verification with the BVAS machine.

Addressing journalists after casting his vote, the governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Electoral Act into law.

“I have voted and as you can see, it went well. The Electoral Act is a legislation we should celebrate for refining our elections. Our votes now count,” he said.

“Again, I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the courage and patriotism he demonstrated by signing the bill into law. It is a landmark law,” he added.

“I call on our people to remain peaceful and eschew violence. Democracy is about thumbprinting your choice, not about killing and maiming.”

Mr Adeleke, a member of the opposition PDP, is a key backer of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku is challenging 17 other candidates, including Bola Tinubu of the ruling APC, in Saturday’s presidential election.

