The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has voted at Polling Unit 005, Tandu, Kwankwaso ward in Madobi Local Government Area of Kano State.

The former Kano State Governor exuded confidence when he spoke with journalists after casting his vote at the unit.

“I will win the presidential election,” Mr Kwankwaso said, when asked if he would accept the outcome of the election if he loses.

“I am delighted to witness the 25th of February, the day I voted alongside my family in my hometown, Kwankwaso. I am calling on Nigerians to come and vote for the right person who can do the job.

“Let’s allow peace to reign and I call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to work in accordance with the law for the sake of peace.

“God willing, I will be elected as the next president,” Mr Kwankwaso said.

The candidate said he is confident of winning the election and succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29.

Accreditation and voting started around 08:50 a.m. in the polling unit where hundreds of voters had arrived as early as 6 a.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

