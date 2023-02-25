Several drivers contracted to convey electoral materials to various polling units within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, are demanding a cash payment to begin work.

In a video clip published on Yiaga Africa’s official Twitter page, drivers were seen lamenting as they refused to transport the voting materials because the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) refused to pay them in cash.

“I have never entered a bank since when they gave birth to me and I do not have an account. I need Cash,” one of the drivers deployed to Kuje Central Registration Area Center was heard saying.

In the clip tagged to the tweet, the drivers were seen complaining that they have not been paid and so they will not convey the Ad-hoc officials to their respective polling units within the Capital city.

“The driver said he cannot move without his money. He needs his money before he can move,” a frustrated ad-hoc staff putting on an off-white face cap was heard lamenting.

Amidst lingering cash crunch triggered by the controversial Central Bank of Nigeria’s Naira redesign policy, millions of Nigerians have continued to grapple with hardship. The problem has worsened business transactions and stifled trade in both the formal and informal economy.

Meanwhile, during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, the INEC chairperson, Mahmood Yakubu, said the CBN has approved the commission’s cash request to enhance the seamless movement of electoral materials during and after the elections on Saturday.

According to Yiaga, by 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, INEC officials arrived at only 27 per cent of polling units across the country.

The organisation also gave an overview of the arrival time of INEC officials by geo-political zones.

“By 7.30 am, INEC officials had arrived at 35% PU in the Northwest 37% of PU in the Northeast, 33% of PU in the Southwest 23% of PU in North Central, 16% of PU in the South-South, 6% of PU in the Southeast,” Yiaga noted.

