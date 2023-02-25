The Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, has lost to his rival of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu in former President Olusegun Obasanjo‘s polling unit.

The former president in his new year message had endorsed Mr Obi’s candidature and urged Nigerians to vote for him.

Before the former president announced his endorsement, Mr Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had also sought Mr Obasanjo’s blessings.

On Saturday, after the counting of votes in Mr Obasanjo’s Ward 11, Zone 6, Polling Unit 22 in Abeokuta North Local Government, Mr Tinubu polled 56 votes, while Mr Obi had only nine votes.

Atiku scored seven votes while the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored eight votes.

The 10 voided votes in the polling unit were more than the individual votes of Atiku and Mr Obi.

In a twist to the results in the polling unit, the PDP scored 31 votes, while the APC scored 37 votes in the senatorial election in the unit.

Mr Obi’s Labour Party only scored one vote in the senatorial election in the unit.

