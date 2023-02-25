The Governor of Delta State and the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, has condemned the viral audio in which he, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the Director-General of Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, were heard allegedly plotting to rig the general election.

He dismissed the viral video as an unfortunate fallout of the competitiveness of the current presidential race.

Mr Okowa spoke after casting his vote at his polling unit in Ika Northeast Local Government Area of Delta State at about 9.45am.

Responding to a journalist’s question about how the current presidential election has become one of the most competitive in recent times, Mr Okowa said: “Democracy is about competition; it is about fairness and equity. The more the parties, as long as they are competing favourably, the better; but unfortunately, you find that people are out there trying to blackmail, even using all manner of things.

“I’m sure you saw what went viral yesterday. It is very unfortunate that we can go this dirty.”

In a widely circulated audio clip, Atiku, Okowa and Tambuwal were heard discussing a plan to rig the 2023 general election.

PREMIUM TIMES is still undertaking its own independent investigation of the audio clip.

However, the PDP has since denied the controversial audio. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Friday, the party called on Nigerians and the international community “to utterly disregard the simulated audio”.

Mr Ologunagba described the purported audio as “another pathetical fabrication”.

He accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being the masterminds of the allegedly doctored audio claiming that the ruling party has recruited hackers to produce and circulate fake media materials against key opposition candidates.

He said the aim was to demonise the PDP and its candidate before Nigerians, ahead of the polls.

Also dismissing the audio, Mr Phrank Shiabu, an aide to the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, described it as “utter rubbish.” Mr Shaibu said in a statement that the audio was doctored by an artificial intelligence technology tool and could be identified easily as a fake, even from the tone of the purported discussants.

“In this latest drivel, a montage of speeches delivered by Atiku, Tambuwal, and Okowa, since last year, were manipulated and pieced together to give an impression that they were discussing plans to rig Saturday’s election. In this age of artificial intelligence technology, even dead people can be portrayed as delivering speeches. This is nothing new.

“For the record, Atiku has run in two presidential elections and has never been indicted or prosecuted for election violence or vote buying.

“But some people think they can sell a narrative of Atiku manipulating this election. This is indeed the height of desperation, the last kick of a dying horse. The APC and the Labour Party must note that elections are not won on social media but at the polling units.”

