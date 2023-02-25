President Muhammadu Buhari has cast his votes in the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections.

Mr Buhari arrived at the Kofar Baru Polling unit 003 in Babban Tone quarters Sarkin Yara A ward Daura Katsina state at 09:55a.m.

He was at the polling unit with his wife, Aisha Buhari, and two of his daughters.

After casting his vote, Mr Buhari said he was sure that APC candidates would win.

“I’ve gone to Nasarawa, Sokoto, Katsina all over the place I mentioned my favourite candidate, and I believe my constituency will vote for him hundred per cent,” he said.

He noted that APC is the only party that has a female governorship candidate.

“So, the women should kindly follow our APC presidential candidate and everybody knows him… By God’s grace, APC will win from Daura to Lagos. I’m confident,” he said.

The president also said the use of technology in the electoral process has ended electoral malpractices in the country.

He said he contested three times without success until the process changed from manual.

“It’s very exciting because I look at those who are competing, some of them are very agitated;’ they didn’t know that I tried three times and I ended up at the Supreme Court on the fourth time. I said ‘God dey’ and God sent technology. With a Permanent Voter’s Card no fraudulent person can come and claim more than one vote for himself unless if you’ve two wives and 20 children,” he said.

