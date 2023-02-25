Polls have opened across Abeokuta and Sagamu in Ogun State as voters are trooping out to participate in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the wrong BVAS machine was deployed to the polling unit of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and was returned to the local INEC office in Magbon, Abeokuta, when the error was detected.

Voters were still waiting for the return of the electoral officials as of the time of this report.

The Ogun state capital wore a solemn look despite low security presence in the city and its environs.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that voting commenced at Polling Unit 16, Ward 11 and Polling Unit 15, Ward 11 in African Church Grammar School, Ita Eko, Abeokuta, around 9.40 a.m. and 9.48 a.m. respectively.

The turnout of voters was low in many of the unitrs visited.

Accreditation of a voter with the BVAS took an average of three minutes.

At Polling Unit 16, the first person to be accredited via the Personal Voter Card (PVC) identification process failed repeatedly until the BVAS) was used.

Security operatives of the police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were around at the polling units.

