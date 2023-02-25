The electoral commission, INEC, has called on all accredited Nigerians with Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) to go out and vote because their votes will count in the ongoing general election.

The electoral commission in a post published on its official Twitter page reassured citizens that all votes cast will count due to the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System ( BVAS) in this year’s elections.

“Is this your first time voting in an election? With the BVAS device be rest assured that your vote will count in this #NigeriaDecides2023 election,” INEC said, adding that Nigerians should “Come out and exercise your right to vote in a peaceful manner.”

But it also warned that registered voters have to go to their polling units with their PVCs, saying: “Remember; No PVC No Voting.”

In a short video tagged to the post, INEC explained that the BVAS device was introduced to replace the smart card reader used in previous elections, adding that the device will eliminate incidents of voter impersonation.

With the BVAS device, it said, voters’ authentication process will be much “easier and faster.”

Nigerians are voting to elect a new president and 468 federal lawmakers. Governorship and state assembly elections will follow on 11 March.

This year’s general election is the seventh since the restoration of democracy in the country. The previous elections were held in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Eighteen registered parties are fielding candidates in the elections. The presidential candidates and their parties are Christopher Imumolen (Accord), Hamza Al-Mustapha (AA), Omoyele Sowore (AAC), Dumebi Kachikwu (ADC), Yabani Sani (ADP), Bola Tinubu (APC), Peter Umeadi (APGA), Princess Ojei (APM) and Charles Nnadi (APP).

The others are Sunday Adenuga (BP), Peter Obi (LP), Rabi’u Kwankwaso (NNPP), Felix Osakwe (NRM), Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Kola Abiola (PRP), Adebayo Adewole (SDP), Ado Ibrahim Abdulmalik (YPP) and Dan Nwanyanwu (ZLP).

However, observers expect the race to be among four candidates: Messrs Tinubu, Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso.

