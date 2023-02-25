Suspected hoodlums Friday night attacked some ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) camped at Tudunwada Primary School, in the Gombe metropolis.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Gombe State Command, Mahid Abubakar, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES but did not provide details.

The attackers left three of the INEC officials with machete cuts and other injuries. Three of the officials are receiving treatment at a hospital in the area.

One of the ad-hoc staff who declined to state his name said at least three mobile phones, backpacks, and power banks were lost to the attackers.

He said many of the staff were injured while trying to flee to safety.

“The police and the school guard were nowhere to be found. They went with phones belonging to my colleagues. I sustained injuries while trying to escape,” he added.

While decrying the slow response of security operatives, he said “An attack that took place at about 11 p.m., not until they (hoodlums) left that police came to ensure order.”

It is not clear how the incident will affect the elections in the area. However, INEC had assured Nigerians that it was prepared for any emergencies.

Nigerians go to the polls today to elect a new president and members of parliament.

