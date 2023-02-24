A supervising councillor representing Fagge D2 ward in Fagge Local Government Area, Kano State, was among those killed during a clash between the supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano.

The deceased, Garba Isah, was a member of the APC.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how at least four people were feared killed on Thursday after a clash between supporters of APC and NNPP in the Kano metropolis.

Witnesses said the clash reportedly occurred along the Zaria Expressway when supporters of the NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, gathered to welcome him on his way to a rally in the metropolis.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES many others were injured in the fracas.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, in a statement said the police arrested 85 suspects after the clash. The police, however, did not say if anyone was killed or injured during the clash.

But PREMIUM TIMES can confirm that Mr Isah’s funeral was held on Friday at ‘Yan kabalu, a street in Fagge Local Government.

The younger brother of the deceased, Yusuf Gali, narrated how he was killed.

“He was killed at the Zaria road beside Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education by some group of unidentified armed thugs along the highway.

“We don’t know what took him there but his wife deliver a baby that day at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, she still recuperating from childbirth.

“He left behind five children including the day-old baby. His wife who is still at the hospital is yet to be brief about the death, his brother said.

Police earlier warning

The police have earlier warmed all three major political parties from the state – APC, NNPP and PDP – not to hold their rallies on the same day.

“Recall that on 22/02/2023 reports were received that, three Political Parties namely; the All Progressive Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) planned to hold political rallies/processions on Thursday, 23/02/2023 within Kano metropolis.

“On receipt of the reports, and the likelihood of clashes and attacks on innocent citizens, the Commissioner of Police for the 2023 General Election, Kano State Command, Muhammad Yakubu immediately summoned the representatives of the three political parties to an emergency meeting to find a solution to the impasse.

“Unfortunately, there was no headway with their planned rallies/processions. The Commissioner of Police passionately appealed to the consciousness of the representatives that this is not in the best interest of the fragile security of the state. Given this, the three political parties were advised to postpone the planned rallies/procession.

“Today, 23/02/2023, clearance operations conducted by Joint Teams of security agencies after reported clashes led to the arrest of Eighty-Five (85) suspects that claimed to be of different Political Parties and the recovery of dangerous weapons. An investigation is in progress.

“The Commissioner of Police appreciates the good people of the State for their understanding, encouragement and support. We seek your continuous cooperation to ensure a peaceful 2023 General Election,” the police statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

