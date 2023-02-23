Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, has recorded a 93.3 per cent Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collection rate ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to a document obtained from the commission, 87,209,007 (93.3%) of the 93,469,008 registered voters have collected their PVCs as of 5th February when the collection window ends.

There are a total of 6,259,229 (6.7%) uncollected PVCs, the document showed.

The PVC collection rate is high when compared to the 86.3 per cent recorded in 2019 and 81.2 per cent in 2015.

The period for the collection of the PVCs ended on 5th February after the election commission extended it by a week twice.

The collection of PVCs started on 12 December 2022 with an initial end date of 22 January but the commission extended its first to 29 January and later to 5 February when it finally ended.

INEC PVC COLLECTION

The data

Meanwhile, a review of the document showed that Bauchi, Anambra and Katsina have the highest collection rate with 99.0, 98.8 and 98.4 per cent respectively.

The states with the lowest collection rate are Osun at 81.5 per cent, Oyo at 84.3 per cent, Ogun at 84.7 per cent, Edo at 85.1 per cent, Ondo at 86.9 per cent and Lagos at 88.0 per cent, the document further showed.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

