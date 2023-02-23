A Nigerian preacher stunned his church members when he told them during service that he wanted the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, but that he had God’s instruction to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar in Saturday’s election.

It was quite dramatic the way the preacher, Emmanuel Kure, introduced the subject to the congregants, apparently because of the overwhelming support for Mr Obi among them.

Mr Kure, an apostle, runs the Throneroom Ministry Inc. at Kafanchan, a town in the southern part of Kaduna State, North-west Nigeria.

His remark is captured in a clip posted on the church YouTube channel on Wednesday.

“Now, let me tell you, some of you were waiting for me to make an announcement, and I will make it because the Lord commanded me to make it. Listen, I have waited before the Lord and preached all the good things,” Mr Kure began by saying.

Mid-way into his remarks, he cautioned the congregants not to clap their hands, apparently sensing that his message would eventually be a shocker to all of them.

“My heart and my spirit desire, and with everything inside of me, to vote for Peter Obi on Saturday…”

The congregants disregarded the preacher’s caution, interrupted him and began shouting and clapping excitedly.

“I told you not to scream,” Mr Kure said to them.

But they continued shouting, clapping, and jumping.

“I don’t know what you are screaming about!” the preacher said, while using his hand to signal to the church choir to stop playing the musical instruments.

Shocked congregation

When the shouting reduced, Mr Kure dropped what could be considered the high point of his message: “But the spirit commands me to drop the card (vote) for Atiku on Saturday.”

The congregants became silent, apparently out of shock.

Continuing, the preacher said: “I have a choice between my heart and the spirit. I am in love with Obi, but I have never been known to disobey the spirit. So, what should I do this Saturday? Listen to me or listen to the other one (the spirit) that has always turned out to be correct.

“He (God) is telling me I am not asking for your opinion because the deep, the further end belongs to me. He told me if I want a short time thing for the season, I should follow my heart. If I want a long time thing where he is going to pull out all the serpents that have been hidden underneath, then I should cast that vote and step aside.”

The preacher begs for forgiveness

Mr Kure said he had been struggling over the issue but that he would “obey the spirit and do what he commanded him to do” – meaning he would vote for Atiku.

He begged the congregants to forgive him for not doing their “will”.

“I saw the death of (M.K.O) Abiola, I know when something is for a short time and a long time.

“God starts the salvation of a nation for a long time, he doesn’t start it suddenly. The path of the Lord is complex,” he said.

Mr Kure did not, however, tell the congregants to vote for Atiku; he told them to follow their own conviction. “Just make sure that whatever you choose, will take us far, not short term”.

“I cannot defend my decision, so don’t ask me to defend it. I have always walked a lonely path.

“It doesn’t matter who wins, I will reign. I will be in power because no matter who reigns, he will still need me,” the preacher said.

Saturday’s presidential election is a three-horse race between Messrs Obi, Atiku, and Bola Tinubu, who is the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

