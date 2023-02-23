The Court of Appeal, Awka, has affirmed Victor Umeh as the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the Anambra Central District, Anambra State.

The court in its judgment held that the suit which supposedly disqualified Mr Umeh at the Federal High Court, Awka was statute barred and lacked locus.

Justice Olubunmi Oyewole, who read the judgment via zoom, allowed the two appeals by the LP and Mr Umeh to stand.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Uche Ekwunife, the senatorial candidate of the PDP, sued Mr Umeh at the Federal High Court on the grounds that he did not resign from the All Progressives Grand Alliance, before picking the LP ticket.

The judge, Hyeladzira Nganjiwa, on 27 January, granted the PDP’s prayer and disqualified Mr Umeh.

The LP and Mr Umeh, through their counsel, Alex Ejesieme and Patrick Ikwetoh respectively, appealed the judgment for lack of locus by the respondents and prayed the court to set aside the judgement.

Reacting, Beluolisa Nwofor, counsel to Mrs Ekwunife, said he would appeal the judgment.

(NAN)

