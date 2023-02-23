The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for the attack on a broadcast outfit in the state.

The attack occurred on Tuesday evening.

The police in Rivers State said they received information that hoodlums threw explosive device into the premises of the broadcast station, causing damage to a power generating set, a 500KVA transformer, transformer feeder panel, and electronic appliances in the radio station (Wish FM 99.5) and its sister television station (Atlantic Television Network).

No life was lost in the incident, the police said.

The two broadcasting stations are owned by a federal lawmaker from Rivers State, Chinyere Iqwe, who is an ally of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

Charles Aniagwu, PDP PCC spokesperson, said in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos that “Governor Wike’s continuing language and diatribe is what has created the environment for these attacks. Thus making him an accessory after the fact.”

Mr Aniagwu, who described the attack as “injurious to democracy”, said it raises concerns ahead of the elections.

He said the attacks were orchestrated by state actors and called on the security agencies and the international community to pay attention to what was happening in Rivers State.

The attack came a few months after the Rivers State Government sealed a petrol station belonging to the lawmaker over allegations of involvement in illegal bunkering.

The lawmaker had denied the allegation, claiming he was victimised by Governor Nyesom Wike for supporting Atiku.

The police said they had dispatched operatives from the Explosive Ordnance Department to the broadcast outfit “to unravel what exactly caused the explosion”.

“The Command assures that if the incident was indeed orchestrated by anyone or group, the culprits will be hunted down and made to face the full wrath of the law,” the police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, said.

Governor Wike contested last year’s PDP presidential primary and lost to Atiku. Since then, he and four other PDP governors, under the auspices of G5, have revolted against Atiku and the PDP national leaders. The group is claiming that for the sake of justice and fairness, the south ought to produce the next president of Nigeria, since President Muhammadu Buhari is from the north.

Mr Wike appeared to have sealed a political deal that would have him support Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Saturday’s election, while the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, who is a member of the G5, has declared support for the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.

Some supporters of Atiku in Rivers State have been arrested or attacked lately, allegedly on the orders of Governor Wike.

Rivers govt reacts

Commissioner for Information in Rivers State, Chris Finebone, when contacted on Wednesday, said Mr Wike was “too busy with governance” to have attacked people who have no “electoral worth.”

He described the allegation as untrue.

“The accusation that Gov Wike is behind whatever is happening to them is, of course, a lie from the pit of hell. These individuals have failed in their bid to scam Mr Atiku that they have followers in Rivers State.

“These people who artfully dodged holding a rally for their presidential candidate; they have no billboard for their candidate, have resorted to melodrama, which failed. Now, out of desperation to save and rehabilitate their shattered and battered image and reputation before Atiku, have resorted to blaming their misfortunes on Mr Wike,” Mr Finebone said.

BON condemns attack on radio, TV stations

Meanwhile, the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) has condemned the attack on the broadcast stations in Rivers, describing it as “barbaric, callous and highly uncivilised.”

Yemisi Bamgbose, the executive secretary of BON, in a statement on Wednesday, called on the inspector general of police to provide security for broadcast stations in the country to prevent its recurrence.

“Any attack on any media organisation is an attack on the entire citizens which should not be allowed to happen. We call on the State Security Services to swing into action to fish out the masterminds of the dastardly act,” the statement said.

