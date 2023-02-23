A Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has remanded Ephraim Nwuzi, the All Progressives Congress candidate for Etche-Omuma Federal Constituency in Saturday’s election at the Nigerian Correctional Centre in the state.

Mr Nwuzi, a serving lawmaker, represents Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

He was arraigned over allegations of treasonable felony, conspiracy, motion of communal crisis and inciting violence, Punch newspaper reported.

The lawmaker is being prosecuted by the police in the state. He was remanded on Wednesday after the court denied him bail. The prosecution prayed the court to remand the lawmaker to pave way for proper investigation.

Mr Nwuzi is to spend 10 days in the correctional facility, which suggests he may not participate in the election in which he is a candidate.

The lawmaker, according to Punch newspaper, was arrested on Wednesday at his residence in Chokocho, Etche Local Government Area by some police officers who allegedly broke into his apartment.

Police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement, said the police invited the lawmaker over an inciting video where he allegedly instructed his supporters to attack some persons, including officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the election.

Mr Nwuzi’s counsel, Emenike Ebete told reporters outside the court that offences preferred against his client were not sufficient to warrant a remand.

“We have also submitted to the court that the offences disclosed in the particulars and affidavit attached to the alleged allegations were not sufficient enough for him to be remanded.

“The court in its wisdom held that the offences are grievous and that he should be remanded in prison custody until the 3rd of March 2023, pending when a charge will be preferred against him by the state,” Mr Ebete said.

