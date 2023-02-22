Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the National Political Committee set up by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed workers to vote for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and other candidates on the LP ticket.

The NLC National Secretary-National Political Commission, Chris Uyot, conveyed the message in a statement to workers on Tuesday.

Vanguard newspaper reported last year how an organised group comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) declared their support to campaign for the LP presidential candidate.

However, Mr Uyot in his statement urged workers to come out en masse to perform their civic duties by voting in Saturday’s election and taking decisive steps to safeguard their votes.

The statement urged all committee members in states to intensify their work in mobilising workers and the Nigerian people both at the local, ward and polling unit levels to vote for the LP presidential candidate and the other candidates of the party.

The committee also vowed to work with allies in civil society organisations and students to take all necessary steps to safeguard the people’s votes by ensuring that the electoral process is transparent, free and fair.

“This is a clarion call to all workers and working people that as we approach the final push towards the forthcoming presidential election come February 25, 2023, we should ensure a massive turnout of voters for the success of the Labour Party in line with an earlier resolution of the National Executive Council (NEC).

“Towards this end, all Labour Political Committee members in the states are to intensify their work in mobilising workers and the Nigerian people both at the local, ward and polling units to vote for the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and all candidates of the Labour Party contesting the elections.

READ ALSO:

“To accomplish these significant tasks to save our democracy, all affiliate unions and State Councils of Congress are to give maximum cooperation and support to the political committees to strengthen their work at the state, local government, wards and polling unit levels by ensuring that they provide at least 10 ward coordinators and canvassers to not only mobilise but defend the people’s votes.

“This election promises to be the most decisive in our country. It offers an opportunity to transform our political, social and economic policy direction to be peoples-oriented as espoused in the Workers Charter of Demands.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

