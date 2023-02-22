The Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, on Wednesday narrated how he survived an alleged attempt to assassinate him in Ilesa.

Sources in the town said assailants, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons invaded Groove Hill Hotel owned by Mr Owoeye in Ilesa where he was lodged, around 2 a.m., shooting sporadically.

Although the police said they were not aware of the incident, Mr Owoeye said in a statement that the attack was repelled by his security details.

“In the early hours of today 22nd February, an assassination attempt was made on my life. If not for divine Providence, the story would have been different. I want to salute the security men who stood their ground to prevent my assailants from carrying out their aim,” he said.

The speaker also said an electrification project he executed in his constituency was also damaged by the assailants.

“I was also informed this morning that an electrification project, which I have expended over N15 million on in Oke Aga, has been destroyed and riddled with bullets. I sympathise with the community who will be thrown into darkness because of this senseless politics,” the speaker added.

“The recent happening in Osun is becoming worrisome and needs proper attention from every well-meaning citizen. The return of political thuggery after about 12 years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Administration in the state now gives residents and citizens sleepless nights,” he said.

Mr Owoeye accused the state government being run by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of fueling the insecurity crisis in the state.

“It will not be wrong to say that the change of baton in the government in the state has actually encouraged the return of that dark era of when citizens cannot sleep with their two eyes closed,” he said.

The Speaker called for a proper investigation into the incident and other attacks in the state.

“I, therefore, called on the police to investigate the assassination attempt on my life, the gruesome murder of Alaro and others with a view to ensuring that those involved are brought to Justice,” he called.

“I want to believe that such heinous crime if not quickly investigated and perpetrators docked could aggravate an already tense situation that will lead to the breakdown of law and order in the States before and during the forthcoming election,” he added.

“The Nigerian police and other relevant security Agencies must be seen to be alive to order constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties. A quick investigation into the attempted murder, murder and other hooliganism will serve as a deterrent to people who are hell-bent on distrusting the peace of our society.”

However, the police spokesperson in the state, Yemisi Opalola, said the agency was not aware that Mr Owoeye was involved in the incident.

“We are not aware that the speaker’s residence was attacked. The command is only aware of the attack on the leader of the House of Assembly, we are not aware of the speaker’s attack,” she said.

“One of the members, the leader of the House of Assembly was attacked but the speaker’s name was not mentioned. I am not aware, the speaker has not called me in regards to that.”

