A member of the House of Representatives representing Garki, Babura constituency of Jigawa State, Muhammad Fagengawo, has joined the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Fagengawo, who represents governor Muhammad Badaru’s constituency, was received by the PDP governorship candidate, Mustapha Lamido, on Tuesday during the final campaign rally of the opposition party in the Birnin Kudu Local Government Area.

He defected alongside former Dutse local government chairman, Zubairu Abaya, and eleven former councillors, who joined him in the opposition PDP.

Mr Fagengawo lost the APC primary election in May last year to Aminu Kanta, an ally of the governor.

“I write to notify you that I resign my membership in the All Progressives Congress (APC) on 21 February, this is necessitated due to a series of conflicts happening at all stages of the party,” he stated in his resignation letter.

Mr Fagengawo later told reporters that he left the APC to assist his friend, the governorship candidate of the PDP, Mr Lamido to win the governorship election slated for 11 March.

“I have decided to join the PDP to give the governorship candidate a helping hand in the forthcoming elections.”

“There are things that have been happening in the APC (in Jigawa) that I don’t want to go into them.

“The candidate for the PDP is a friend of mine, a colleague, he is a young person the same age as me, so if I can’t help a friend, who will I help? That is the main reason, I decided to join forces to come and help him deliver the mandate, the lawmaker said.

