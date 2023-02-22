Some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom North-West District have urged the former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, to withdraw from Saturday’s election in the district.

Mr Akpabio is the APC candidate for the senatorial election in the district, which is otherwise known as the Ikot Ekpene District.

The leaders of the APC in the district were part of a meeting held on Tuesday in Ikot Ekpene city under the auspices of the Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District Leaders Forum, where a decision was taken against Mr Akpabio and others who are also affected by it.

A communique issued after the meeting said candidates from three areas in the district, including the one where the former minister hails from, should not contest the election. Their decision, according to them, is because the three affected areas in the district had produced senators, while there is a part that had not yet produced any for 56 years, since 1963.

“Based on the foregoing, and in the interest of the peace, unity, progress and harmonious co-existence of the Senatorial District, we hereby urge no one from the other three federal constituencies to contest the 2023 Senatorial election,” the communique said.

Akwa Ibom North-West District comprises four federal constituencies (Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency, Ukanafun-Oruk Anam Federal Constituency, Abak Federal Constituency, and Ikono-Ini Federal Constituency).

Mr Akpabio’s Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency has produced a senator five times, from 1963 till date, and that includes Mr Akpabio’s election as senator in 2015.

Christopher Ekpenyong, the current senator representing the district, is from Mr Akpabio’s constituency.

Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency has produced a senator twice, while Ukanafun/Oruk Anam has produced a senator three times.

The Abak Federal Constituency is the only constituency in the district that had not yet produced a senator.

‘Our stance’

“When it was the turn of Abak Federal Constituency in 2007, they were persuaded to allow our Ibibio brothers from Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency have a shot, as a sacrifice and balance, to enable the then Governor, Godswill Akpabio, win the elections for the two terms he served.

“In 2015, when it was the turn for Abak Federal Constituency, again, they sacrificed their turn to Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency as compensation to the former Governor Godswill Akpabio,” the communique said.

Those who attended the meeting said they despised Mr Akpabio’s refusal to take into cognisance the political history of the district, and that his taking part in the election would only show his “arrogance” and “ungratefulness”.

“This is why we, the political leaders of the Senatorial District have unanimously, irrespective of political party affiliations, endorsed and adopted Barr Emmanuel Enoidem of Abak Federal Constituency to be voted for in the District to win and become our Senator in the February 25th Senatorial election.

“We implore all eligible voters of the District to heed this stance of the Senatorial District Leaders and vote for Barr Emmanuel Enoidem, found to be the strongest of all the candidates from Abak Federal Constituency,” the communique said.

Emmanuel Enoidem, who has been adopted as the sole candidate for the senatorial election by the district leaders, is a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Don Etiebet, a former minister of Petroleum and a BoT member of the APC, attended the meeting.

Mr Etiebet, earlier this month, chaired a similar meeting where Mr Akpabio’s candidature was rejected by some APC leaders from the district.

A former state Chairman of the APC in Akwa Ibom, Amadu Attai, and a former member of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, Uwem Udoma, were among the APC leaders who attended the Tuesday meeting.

Mr Attai told PREMIUM TIMES, Wednesday, that the leaders from the district rose above partisanship to decide on the interest of the district.

“I have been a state chairman of the APC for more than eight years, so I know what I am doing. It is for the sake of the community. We had leaders from PDP, APC, LP, NNPP and other parties at the meeting. I am in politics to protect the interest of my people,” he said.

‘Akpabio wanted to be president, not senator’

Mr Udoma, a former state lawmaker, said he and others took part in the meeting as community leaders, not political leaders, and that the essence was to correct the injustice that had been done to the Abak Federal Constituency which had not produced a senator for over 50 years.

Besides, Mr Udoma said Mr Akpabio wanted to contest for the presidency of Nigeria, and not the Senate, in 2023.

“I did not nominate Godswill Akpabio as a candidate of the APC, he got it from the Supreme Court. We nominated DIG Udom Ekpoudom to go for the Senate. Godswill wanted to be president of Nigeria. He was at Eagle Square, contesting to become president and that same night he contested the senatorial primary and became a candidate.

“Is Nigeria going to move forward with this kind of scenario? Have you seen someone contesting two elections on the same day?” he said.

Inibehe Ottoho, one of the APC chieftains in the district who attended the meeting, told this newspaper that the APC had been terribly divided in Akwa Ibom.

“If somebody is entrenched in the party and he decides to make sure there is division and that is his political goal, you cannot achieve anything,” he said.

Akpabio reacts

Akpabio campaign organisation has, however, dismissed the meeting as a “gathering of the unrighteous”, saying that those who took part in it were blinded by hate against Mr Akpabio.

READ ALSO:

The campaign described the APC members who attended the meetings as renegades who should be sanctioned by the party leadership.

“We wish to assure our people to remain steadfast and gear up for Saturday, 25 February, when they would step out in full majesty and grandeur to cast their votes for Senator Godswill Akpabio and Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other candidates of the party,” the campaign said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

