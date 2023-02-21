The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for following the “procedures” that saw his emergence as the party’s flag bearer.

He spoke during the grand finale of the APC presidential campaign at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

Before the APC primary election on 8 June, the president had been perceived to have a preferred successor other than Mr Tinubu.

But the former governor of Lagos eventually defeated 13 other aspirants to clinch the ticket at the primary election.

Mr Tinubu arrived at the campaign rally in the company of Mr Buhari, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, his running mate; Kashim Shetima, Lagos governor; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, APC national chairman; Adamu Abdulahi, and many other party leaders.

“Thank you a million times, thank you for today, thank you for the past and thank you for tomorrow,” Mr Tinubu said to the president.

“You set our foot on the path of the future to work hard and achieve greatness because it is desirable for Nigeria to be great.

“You said for anybody to succeed you, he or she must work hard, must follow the law, that the election must be very transparent and that your party will be a shining example like a sun shining on the mountain.

“Thank you, Mr President, you followed the procedure. You encourage all of us. The primary came, the vote was cast and we all waited anxiously and I won the votes. You didn’t ask them to reverse it.”

The presidential candidate told the crowd of supporters that he will “diligently and vigorously” pursue all the promises in his manifesto.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES at the campaign rally, Gbenga Jegede, a resident of Surulere, said he came to support Mr Tinubu and prayed that he emerges as the winner of the election.

“Tinubu will become our president, we are voting Tinubu for this election,” he said.

Mr Jegede said his choice of candidate did not come from ethnic affiliation but competence.

“What is happening in the country is very bad. …it is because of our coming generation. There will be jobs. Infrastructures, the safety of lives.”

Another supporter, Bolanle Popoola, said she will be voting for Mr Tinubu because he has helped a lot of people.

“He has helped a lot of people and …and anyone who helps us, we will stand by such a person. I have told my colleagues to vote for APC, it will be possible,” the LAWMA worker said.

“Tinubu’s tenure will be peaceful and prosperous.”

Fatimo Lawal said she will go all out for him because he is a Yoruba person.

Saheed Ariyo, an artiste who came with his several paintings of Mr Tinubu, said the candidate is the “rightful one” who has leadership skills and will secure Nigerians.

Mr Tinubu in his 80-page manifesto titled “Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria” promised to review the revenue-sharing formula among the three tiers of government if elected.

Regarding insecurity, he said he will build on the legacy of the present administration and “recruit, train and better equip the additional military, police, paramilitary and intelligence personnel.”

He added that he “will redefine military doctrine and practice anti-Terrorist battalions, improve salary and welfare, upgrade tactical communications and transportation, upgrade weapon systems, exploit aerial and technological opportunities.”

On 25 February, over 94 million Nigerians will elect the president for the next four years.

Mr Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party are the leading candidates in the presidential race.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

