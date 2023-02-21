The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended the ongoing 2023 Direct Entry (DE) registration exercise until further notice.

The registration which commenced on Monday, 20 February, has been suspended with effect from Tuesday, 21 February, according to a statement issued by the examination body.

The statement, which was signed by JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, noted that “the suspension is to enable the deployment of certain measures, which are designed to better serve prospective candidates”.

The examination body had initially slated the registration to end Thursday, 20 April, but said a new process will be announced very soon.

New date

The board further stated in the statement that the fresh registration procedures will include the “upload of JAMB admission Letter in the case of OND and NCE, admission letter issued by universities in the case of a university diploma, and admission letter issued by A’ level examination bodies (IJMBE, JUPEB, etc.).”

It noted that the new dates would be announced in due course so that candidates could proceed to JAMB offices nationwide to register, adding that only JAMB offices are approved to register candidates for direct entry.

The board had also extended the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) registration exercise by one week starting from 15 February.

Mr Benjamin said that by extension, the sale of ePINs would end on Monday, 20 February, while the UTME registration would end on Wednesday, 22 February.

Mr Benjamin said the board, thereafter, granted the extension to ensure that all candidates who desired to register for the 2023 UTME were allowed to do so “especially when the extant challenges were not of their own making.”

