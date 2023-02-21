The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered the security agencies to arrest and prosecute hoodlums who may be used by politicians to disrupt elections in the state.

Mr Ademola Adeleke gave the directive to the heads of the agencies in the state during his first security council meeting on Monday.

Violence has been recorded in different parts of the state since political parties began campaigning.

The campaign office of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in Ilesa has been reportedly attacked twice by suspected political thugs.

In another incident, two people were reportedly killed and several others injured when supporters of the APC and PDP clashed during their campaigns in Ikire.

Campaign posters and billboards of both PDP and APC candidates are being vandalised in different parts of the state.

Recently, a PDP chieftain, Sarafa Awotunde, was captured in a video threatening to engage in electoral violence during the elections.

Mr Adeleke, while addressing the security commanders stressed that any hoodlum who threatens the peace of the state should be arrested.

“I convened for this security meeting to review the state of security in Osun state and to strategise on how to further sustain the existing peace in our state. Osun has been largely peaceful. I attribute this to good governance and tireless efforts of our security agencies,” he said

“Democracy does not need violence. We are called upon to make our choice peacefully. Your ballot is your power. It is your opportunity to decide who governs your state and country. Violence is otherwise contrary to the spirit of democracy,” he added.

“I hereby direct security agencies to arrest and prosecute all identified thugs and criminals across the state. All hotspots should be thoroughly combed and agents of violence flushed out. Let the state be made safe for our people to peacefully exercise their voting rights,” he directed.

“I also call on all security agencies to ensure close cooperation and collaboration. Political campaigns are entering the most critical stages and we must sustain the peace and security we are currently enjoying.”

