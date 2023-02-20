Another earthquake has struck border communities in Turkey and Syria just two weeks after the previous quakes.

Aljazeera is reporting that the first quake hit with a 6.4 magnitude near the city of Defne outside Antakya in Turkey’s southernmost province of Hatay.

The tremor was felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon, it said.

A second quake with a 5.8 magnitude occurred in Hatay’s Samandag district, just southwest of where the first hit, several minutes after, Turkey’s emergency management agency says.

Turkey and Syria have barely come out of the last quake that killed at least 47,000 people and destroyed several buildings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

