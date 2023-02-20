The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported 68 additional Lassa fever infections and 15 deaths in the 6th week of 2023, spanning 6 to 12 February.

The NCDC in its latest situation report published Monday on its website revealed that the new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases and deaths recorded in 2023 to 531 and 85 respectively.

It noted that the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 106 in week five of 2023 to 68 cases, which were reported from Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Taraba, Ebonyi, Gombe, Benue, Nasarawa, and Plateau states.

Cumulatively, NCDC noted that from week one to week six, 2023, the total deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 16 per cent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2022 (16.5 per cent).

It added that in total for 2023, 20 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 79 Local Government Areas, with the trio of Ondo, Edo and Bauchi States topping the chart with 74 per cent.

Ondo State reported 36 per cent, while Edo and Bauchi accounted for 31 and seven per cent respectively.

NCDC noted that four new healthcare workers were infected in the reporting week six, adding that the number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2022.

Lassa Fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic (excessive bleeding) illness that is transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents or contaminated persons.

Its symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, chest pain, and in severe cases, unexplainable bleeding from ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.

