The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday dissociated itself from the purported endorsement of other political parties and their candidates for 2023 by a faction of the party.

This was contained in a statement by Patricia Akwashiki, the ADC Board of Trustees Chairperson in Abuja.

Mrs Akwashiki described the alleged endorsements as fraudulent, void and of no effect since they were being carried by a faction of the party not known to law for pecuniary gains.

She blamed a faction of the party, led by its immediate past National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, for the anti-party activity.

According to her, Nwosu’s faction has allegedly divided itself into three groups which are now illegally engaged in endorsing parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 general elections all in a bid to make quick money.

Mrs Akwashiki warned those involved in the act to desist or face the full wrath of the law.

She insisted that its presidential candidate for 2023, Dumebi Kachikwu, had “long warned about criminals in ADC who sell the party to the bigger parties.

“They have divided themselves into three groups and collected money from APC, PDP and Labour. One party, three endorsements within the space of four days. Shameful.”

Mr Akwashiki said those who did the endorsements were “impostors” and “impersonators” who were no longer members of the party and therefore had nothing to do with the authentic ADC recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“We are appalled that renegades who are no longer known to the ADC can constitute themselves into a criminal gang to perpetuate illegalities all in the name of making quick money.

“This condemnable action will not stop our party or its presidential candidate from running the race to the very end.

“We are determined to ensure that the bright chances of all ADC candidates in the forthcoming general elections are not sold or mortgaged as was the practice in the past.

“The arm of the law will soon catch up with all those responsible for these criminal and shameful activities.”

(NAN)

