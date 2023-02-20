Facebook parent company, Meta, on Sunday, announced it is testing a new subscription service called ‘Meta Verified’ that would allow Facebook and Instagram users to pay to have a verified account.

According to the company, the Meta Verified would be available for direct purchase in Australia and New Zealand starting later this week.

The company said it would cost $11.99 on the web and $14.99 on iOS and Android.

The new development comes months after Twitter announced the relaunch of its monthly charge blue verification mark. Twitter had in December last year announced that the platform would start charging $8 a month for web users and $11 for iPhone users for its blue verification mark.

In a blog post on Sunday, Meta said it will begin testing the new offering called Meta Verified, a subscription bundle on Instagram and Facebook that includes a verified badge that authenticates accounts with a government ID, proactive account protection, access to account support, and increased visibility and reach.

“We’re starting with a gradual test in Australia and New Zealand later this week to learn what’s most valuable, and we hope to bring Meta Verified to the rest of the world soon.

“Meta Verified is available for direct purchase on Instagram or Facebook in Australia and New Zealand starting later this week. People can purchase a monthly subscription for (USD) $11.99 on the web and (USD) $14.99 on iOS and Android,” the company said.

It said as they test and learn, there will be no changes to accounts on Instagram and Facebook that are already verified based on prior requirements, including authenticity and notability.

“Long term, we want to build a subscription offering that’s valuable to everyone, including creators, businesses and our community at large. As part of this vision, we are evolving the meaning of the verified badge so we can expand access to verification and more people can trust the accounts they interact with are authentic,” it added.

The company said it would also offer “exclusive stickers” on Facebook and Instagram stories and Facebook reels and 100 free stars a month on Facebook so users can show their support for other creators.

It noted that businesses are not eligible to apply for Meta Verified at this time.

“At this time, Meta Verified will only support your real name on your profile. Once your profile is verified, you can’t change the profile name, username, date of birth, or photo on your profile without going through the Meta Verified subscription and verifications application process again,” it said.

To be eligible, the company said accounts must meet minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history, and be at least 18 years old.

“Applicants are then required to submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they’re applying for.

“Subscriptions will include proactive monitoring for account impersonation,” it said.

In November last year, Meta announced it will lay off more than 11,000 of its employees, reducing the company’s workforce by about 13 per cent, amid falling ad revenue and a macroeconomic downturn.

The company’s share price fell by more than 70 per cent in 2022 before a rebound and in July it reported its first-ever fall in revenue, according to The Guardian.

