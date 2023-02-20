A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State has dumped the party for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

This is contained in a statement by Sunusi Tofa, the spokesman of the NNPP Campaign Council, on Sunday in Kano.

The statement said the defectors were received into the fold of the NNPP by its National Chairman, Rufa’i Alkali, and the party’s vice presidential candidate, Isaac Idahosa, at a ceremony held in Kano.

It quoted the PDP factional leader, Shehu Sagagi, as saying that they dumped the party due to a lack of internal democracy and nepotism by its national leadership.

Mr Sagagi said that he defected alongside 36 state executive members, over 700 local government executives, 8,000 ward executives, 44 national delegates and 1,452 ward delegates.

“Politics is a game of numbers, we are optimistic that the NNPP Presidential Candidate, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will take us to victory at both national and state level.

“The PDP sabotaged itself in states like Kano by allowing the likes of Sen. Kwankwaso to defect in spite of his massive followership not only in the state but the nation at large.

READ ALSO:

“To us, this is a homecoming. We are real politicians and we have joined a political party that plays real politics.

“I am happy to rejoin Senator Kwankwaso once again a year after our departure,” Mr Sagagi was quoted as saying in the statement.

The statement also quoted Mr Alkali as congratulating the defectors for the wise decision to join the NNPP.

It further quoted Mr Idahosa as saying that the NNPP with its massive support would emerge victorious at the polls.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

