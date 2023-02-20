The Comptroller General, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Isah Jere, has approved the immediate reposting of 41 senior officers ahead of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service, Comptroller of Immigration (CI) Tony Akuneme, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Akuneme said the redeployment affected 11 Assistant Comptrollers General (ACGs) in charge of the various zones as well as 30 Comptrollers posted to new states.

“The states affected were mainly those that bordered Nigeria with neighbouring countries, such as Yobe, Adamawa, Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara, Oyo, Lagos (Seme Border) and Cross River states.

“Other states that are getting new Comptrollers include: Gombe, Kaduna, kano, Plateau, Bauchi, FCT, Nassarawa, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers (Marine Command), Anambra and Enugu, among others,” he said.

The NIS spokesman said all the deployments were with immediate effect, adding that the CG placed a very high premium on the critical role of his personnel towards the success of the forthcoming general elections.

(NAN)

