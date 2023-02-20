The Akarigbo of Remo land, Babatunde Ajayi, has urged people in the area to continue accepting old naira notes, after protesters on Monday burnt down two bank branches close to his palace in Sagamu.

The protest was over the hardship arising from the scarcity of the new banknotes and the hike in petrol pump price.

The protesters started by burning tyres on the roads but later burnt down the banks, throwing the town into chaos.

The razed banks are located about 300 metres from the palace of the traditional ruler.

The protest had started peacefully at the front of the palace but turned violent after security officers arrived at the scene.

In a statement after the riot, the traditional ruler said: “I appeal to all to remain calm and peaceful as we continue to engage the Federal Government.

“This policy is not from the state or local government. Therefore, the destruction of lives and properties will only compound an already bad situation.

“I urge our people to continue to accept the old notes in line with the Supreme Court ruling. No person who accepts the old notes would lose out. I can assure you of that, and please hold on to that promise.”

“Further, I am also mandating all our market people to continue to accept the old notes. I hereby undertake that no one will lose out for possessing the old notes.”

Protests have been going on especially in Abeokuta, the state capital, for about two weeks now over the cash crisis.

On Friday, PREMIUM TIMES reported how protesters barricaded the Mowe axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

A youth leader in the state, Kayode Segun-Okeowo, described the act as a “motivated destruction and not a protest.”

Speaking with journalists, Mr Segun-Okeowo said: “This is not a protest. I am a comrade and understand the ABC of protest. It is motivated to cause destruction. Those behind this must stop.”

The youth leader urged the government to go after the “evil sponsors of these destructions.”

On Sunday, the police had alleged that some individuals were planning to cause a breach of public peace in the state by taking undue advantage of the lingering cash and fuel scarcity in the nation.

The police said they had an intelligence report that those planning the mayhem may attack banks and other public and private infrastructures in the state.

The police spokesperson of the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the commissioner of police, Frank Mba, spoke at a confidence-building patrol conducted by the police and other security forces on Saturday.

“The CP further noted that intelligence at the disposal of the Command indicates that some criminal elements are planning to take advantage of the challenging economic situation to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the State,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

He said Mr Mba warned that the police would not allow criminals to hide under any guise “to unleash mayhem on residents, private and public property, and critical national infrastructure, including banks and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

