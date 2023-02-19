The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, and the party’s governors are currently in a closed-door meeting amidst the worsening Naira crisis.

The emergency meeting convened by Mr Adamu is ongoing at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Some of the governors present at the meeting include Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, Simeon Lalong of Plateau, and others.

The meeting is coming amid the worsening naira crisis thrown up by a policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Although the agenda of the meeting is not clear, there are indications that it is not unconnected with the crisis and the position of some of the governors.

The redesigning of the naira has polarised the ruling party with some of the governors filing a case against the federal government at the Supreme Court.

President Muhammadu Buhari refused to comply with the directive of the court but instead announced the validity of old N200 notes till 10 April.

Some governors of the APC in response countered the directive of the president by asking the citizens of their states to continue to use the old currency.

Also, some governors have alleged that “elements” around the president are working against Mr Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party. They questioned the timing of the policy.

The president in a statement he issued on Sunday reiterated his support for the candidate of the party.

“I am not a contestant in this election, but my party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has a candidate in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As I mentioned before, Tinubu is a true believer in Nigeria, who loves the people and the development of our country. I am calling on all of you to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is reliable and I trust he will build on our achievements,” he said.

The presidential election holds on Saturday.

