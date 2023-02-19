An expert in constitutional law, Jiti Ogunye, has suggested ways President Muhammadu Buhari’s violation of the orders of the Supreme Court concerning the currency redesign policy, could be redressed.

Mr Ogunye, who was the guest speaker during PREMIUM TIMES Twitter Space on Thursday, said Mr Buhari’s conduct constitutes a threat to democracy.

The PREMIUM TIMES Twitter Space had the theme, ‘Buhari Snub of Supreme Court and Implications for Rule of Law, Democracy’.

Mr Ogunye said members of the National Assembly had the mandate to sanction Mr Buhari for the “egregious” violation of the Supreme Court orders.

“The legislative route is there; the judicial proceedings route is there but we need to recognise the immunity provision.”

Referencing Section 308 of the Nigerian constitution which confers immunity from criminal prosecution on the President, Mr Ogunye said, “The National Assembly should be made to do its work – impeachment.”

The lawyer explained that if the parliament serves Mr Buhari with a notice of impeachment, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) who heads the Supreme Court, would “then constitute a panel to look at” the president’s conduct.

He gave an alternative to citing the President for contempt, a measure made impossible by the immunity clause. He said the plaintiffs in the suit can activate legal procedures to have the Supreme Court invite the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, over the government’s act of disobedience.

The Attorney-General of the Federation is a party representing the federal government in the ongoing suit at the Supreme Court.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Buhari, in a direct affront to the Supreme Court in a nationwide broadcast Thursday, restored the validity of the old N200 notes and ordered that the old N500 and N1,000 banknotes ceased to be legal tender.

Mr Buhari’s pronouncements were a violation of the 8 February ruling of the Supreme Court. The court had in the ruling suspended the 10 February deadline set for ending the use of the old banknotes and upheld their legal tender status alongside the new ones until the final determination of the suit.

The currency redesign policy which seeks to replace the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes with new ones has led to an acute shortage of banknotes in circulation and brought untold hardships upon millions of Nigerians.

The governments of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara states, had approached the Supreme Court to challenge the implementation of the policy.

About a week after the court granted an interim order suspending the implementation of the policy, seven more states joined the plaintiffs, while two joined the federal government on the plaintiffs.

At the proceedings on 15 February, the seven-man panel led by John Okoro reiterated its earlier order and affirmed it as still valid.

Buhari’s conduct undermines democracy

Giving a historical background to the violation of court decisions, Mr Ogunye noted that “from regime to regime in Nigeria, there is a consolidation of the infamy of violation of rule of law.”

“What the president did today is terribly egregious and it is condemnable because it undermines democracy.”

He said the judiciary’s exclusive role of being the interpreter of the constitution and arbiter in disputes “between government and government, government and citizens, citizens and citizens” is being usurped by Mr Buhari.

READ ALSO:

“The president acknowledged or referenced that the matter had gone to court and in a rather scornful manner, usurped the adjudicatory responsibility and role of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, and started adjudicating the matter himself. So, he resorted to self-help.”

Mr Ogunye also noted that Nigerian leaders usually acted in violation of the rule of law believing that by the time they would shed immunity “the ever-forgetful and ever-forgiving people of Nigeria would have moved on, and they will never be held accountable.”

“That assurance makes them do whatever they think they should do. And that is sad for democracy.”

Before the President’s televised address to Nigerians in the wake of the biting cash crunch, Thursday, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, had announced that the 10 February deadline for the phasing out of old banknotes remained sacrosanct, despite the apex court orders.

Mr Ogunye maintained that the President’s conduct indicated that “Emefiele was doing his bidding.”

“It has the power to conduct judicial review of all executive actions and administrative actions. So, where the judiciary rules or decides, everybody is expected to abide by the position of the judiciary.”

Nigerians express displeasure

Some Nigerians also expressed their displeasure at the President’s conduct during the Twitter Space.

@heddirjoyv (Heddir Joyv, CEO – Swiftex Technologies) said violation of rule of law has been a trend in the Buhari administration.

“Democratic system of government has to involve the respect for rule of law; this administration is not respecting that. They are not giving regard to rule of law,” the speaker said.

@AbuPhateema (Shuaib A), also from the audience, said life has not been going the way it should since the enforcement of the new policy.

He noted that the fact that banks were still dispensing the old notes two days before the first deadline set for 31 January showed that the policy was not well planned. “How did they think it would work?”

@PIUSOWOLABI (cybernetics) expressed worry over the loss of lives, destruction of property and other forms of disruptions to peoples’ lives and businesses the policy has brought.

Reading political meaning into the development, the speaker recalled that the President Buhari administration shared cash to market people under the guise of ‘Trader Moni’ and other empowerment schemes during the 2019 electioneering.

The Twitter user however expressed surprise at how the administration suddenly realised that it needed to stop cash circulation in the country in the following election cycle.

Spectre of anarchy

Violent protests have greeted the new policy for weeks.

There was an immediate surge in the spectre of violence with more banks coming under attacks in different parts of the country shortly after Mr Buhari’s decision to overrule the Supreme Court’s pronouncement on Thursday.

In continuation of the chaos that has seen citizens passing nights at ATM centres, Kaduna and Kano states’ governors issued counter-directives to their residents, urging them to continue using the old 500 and 1000 banknotes a day after Mr Buhari’s broadcast.

In a statewide broadcast to residents of Kaduna State, Mr El-Rufai said the old naira notes would continue to be legal tender.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje described the President’s disregard of the Supreme Court orders as a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Mr Ganduje had warned business owners in Kano rejecting the old naira notes to desist from doing so, threatening to revoke their licences.

Similarly, the governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru, implored inhabitants of the state to transact business with the old banknotes.

But PREMIUM TIMES reports found that traders and residents of the states were rejecting the old currency notes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

