The Nigeria national women’s team, the Super Falcons, extended their losing streak Saturday night at the invitational Revelation Cup in Mexico.

The nine-time African champions were beaten 1-0 by Colombia at the León stadium in Mexico. Linda Caicedo scored the only goal for the South American team.

Caicedo, who was fast-tracked from the U-17 team to the Colombia national team, scored what proved to be the winning goal just eight minutes into the game.

She took advantage of the error made by Falcons’ defender Halimatu Ayinde to score the only goal of the encounter largely dominated by the Colombians.

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was busy all night and pulled off several saves to keep the scoreline respectable.

Unfortunately, the Super Falcons were blunt up front, where they seemed to be bereft of ideas

The Super Falcons, who were also defeated 1-0 by hosts Mexico in their opening game at the Revelation Cup, have now lost seven consecutive games.

Since losing the semi-final match at the last Women’s Africa Cup of Nations against Morocco, the Super Falcons have gone on to lose against Zambia, twice against the USA and Japan.

The two defeats so far at the Revelation Cup, against Mexico and Colombia, complete a seven-match losing streak.

Costa Rica will be Nigeria’s last opponent at the Revelation Cup and the Super Falcons will hope to save face when both teams slug it out from 5 p.m. Mexico time (11 p.m. Nigeria time) on Tuesday, 21 February.

Hosts Mexico and Colombia will draw the curtain on the Revelation Cup tourney on the same day.

At the World Cup, the Super Falcons Nigeria will be up against co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and debutants the Republic of Ireland at what will be the biggest FIFA Women’s World Cup finals ever, as it welcomes 32 teams – the same number as the men’s finals.

