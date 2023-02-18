A Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the police from inviting, arresting and detaining Michael Enyong, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State.

The judge, Kayode Agunloye, gave the restraining order on Friday in a suit filed by NyaknnoAbasi Etuk, counsel to Mr Enyong.

Respondents in the suit include the Inspector General of Police, Nigeria Police and the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the respondents by themselves, servants, agents, or whosoever and by whatever means, from further inviting, arresting, and detaining the applicant or taking further step in connection with their invitation to the applicant, pending the hearing and determination of the application,” the court ordered before adjourning to 22 February for hearing.

PREMIUM TIMES on Friday reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published of Mr Enyong’s name as the new PDP governorship candidate in the state.

Mr Enyong, a federal lawmaker, is currently doing a second term as member representing Uyo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

He replaced Governor Udom Emmanuel’s preferred successor, Umo Eno, who won the party primary last year.

INEC cited “court order” as the reason for the replacement which is marked “amendment no 4” on its website.

Forgery allegations

The PDP conducted its governorship primary in the state on 25 May last year at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, otherwise known as Nest of Champions, Uyo.

Mr Eno, a former commissioner for Lands and Water Resources in the state, polled 993 votes to clinch the party ticket.

His closest rivals, Onofiok Luke and Akan Okon, had three votes each in a primary that recorded two void votes from the 1, 018 delegates accredited for the exercise.

Mr Enyong, who boycotted the exercise, emerged winner in another PDP primary conducted in his compound in Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo.

He thereafter got the results of his primary validated by the court which declared him the authentic candidate of the party, a development that triggered his invitation by the police.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko Macdon did not respond to calls and text messages seeking his comments regarding the police invitation to Mr Enyong.

Uwemedimo Nwoko, a former attorney general of the state and counsel to Mr Eno, told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Enyong was invited by the police for allegedly forging the results of the PDP governorship primary and the signatures of party officials.

Mr Nwoko, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said the court may have not known why Mr Enyong was invited before but acted to prevent the breach of Mr Enyong’s fundamental rights.

“The court cannot restrain the police from carrying out its function but the court can put an interim order until it hears the details of the matter which is what I think was done in this matter.

“I believe that by the time they go to court on 22 February the police will present its own side of the story, painting the picture clearly why he was invited. The Commissioner of Police personally invited him on telephone and sent a letter to him. He promised to honour the invitation but thereafter refused and ran to the court,” Mr Nwoko said.

Mr Nwoko gave details of the forgery allegation.

He said: “After the PDP governorship primary held May last year at the Nest of Champions which was monitored by INEC and conducted by the special team sent from the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

“Mr Enyong conducted his primary in his own house in Uyo and after the charade he went and forged what he claimed was the results of that primary, spread the results across, shared the votes and forged the letterhead paper of PDP and signatures of PDP National Chairman, Secretary, Organising secretary, Electoral Officer and the Returning Officer.

“He forged the document to create the impression that he has the result sheet in his hand and these are the issues they (police) are asking him to answer. How Mr Enyong came by the document he’s handling which he used to file a false affidavit before the court,” Mr Nwoko said.

PDP was served but kept mute

PREMIUM TIMES could not reach Mr Enyong for comment but his lawyer, Mr Etuk on Saturday confirmed that Mr Enyong held his primary in his house but added it was not wrong because it was held in the state capital which according to him is what the law stipulates.

Mr Etuk said that Mr Nwoko has no basis to comment on such matters since he is not the police or was an aspirant in the election, the party national chairman or member of the National Executive Committee of PDP.

He told PREMIUM TIMES that the PDP was served with the court processes but they said nothing and cannot now use the police to intimidate his client.

“The crux of it is that the court has given validity to every document submitted by Mr Enyong and has given judgment in that respect. The PDP were served with this process and they did not complain of forgery. So, that they cannot now use the police to trample on the rights and freedom of the citizens. That is why we have the court to protect.

“INEC was there (in court) and it did not say that the results he (Mr Enyong) is presenting is different from ours (election result monitored by INEC) or its monitored any other election.

“They (INEC) filed an affidavit of fact, so the court relied on that to give judgement and Mr Nwoko turned back because the court has announced Mr Enyong as the authentic candidate, to say no I have an interest in another person.

“They mandated the police from Uyo to come to Abuja to arrest Mr Enyong. They gave him a cause of action by coming to Abuja to arrest him.

“From the document I submitted in the court I have not seen the nexus between what Mr Eno did and that of Mr Enyong,” Mr Etuk said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

