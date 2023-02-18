For his reporting of the perception of smallholder farmers growing Genetically Modified Crops—GM Crops (Cowpea among others) in Africa’s most populous country, PREMIUM TIMES reporter, Abdulkareem Mojeed, has been shortlisted for the True Story award.

The report is a month-long investigation authored by Mr Mojeed and former PREMIUM TIMES reporter Ebuka Onyeji examining how the debate around GM food is highly polarised in Nigeria as it is elsewhere in the world, even in the U.S., where resistance has paralleled a growing demand for organic foods and clear labelling of genetically modified products.

Published in March 2022, the reporters revealed that poor awareness of GMO among Nigerians fueled scepticism making it difficult for citizens to make informed decisions on whether to accept or reject GM cowpea in the country.

Members of the jury of the True Story award said the report was shortlisted out of more than 900 stories from 95 countries.

“A total of 94 texts made it onto a shortlist,” organisers said in an email Friday, noting that members of the jury “assessed relevance, research intensity, text design, journalistic truthfulness and impact.”

The contents of these reports reflect current world events, the organisers added.

“They not only paint a multi-layered picture of recent events, they offer the reader some unexpected insights. Perhaps surprisingly, many of the authors manage to discern moments of hope and confidence in crisis-ridden times,” they said.

Mr Mojeed, a business and agric correspondent at PREMIUM TIMES, trained in Botany and Ecological Studies.

He is an environment enthusiast who is passionate about journalism that drives sustainable development. Mr Mojeed has published hundreds of reports centred around agriculture, food security, climate change and environment. Last November, he covered the Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Egypt.

Prior to joining PREMIUM TIMES in 2019, Mr Mojeed was an agriculture researcher with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID).

He is among five Nigerian journalists that earned grants to tell solution-driven stories for the 2021 Solutions Journalism Network Africa Fellowship.

When he is not working, Mr Mojeed likes travelling and watching football. He has a penchant for books and nature.

The three winners of the third edition of the True Story award will be announced at a Gala in Bern, Switzerland, on 23 June 2023.

