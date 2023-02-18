The state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has kicked against the suspension of Aishatu Binani, the governorship candidate of the party in the state by the ward chapter of the party.

The party’s executives in Yola South, the home local government area of Mrs Binani, on Friday suspended Mrs Binani for six months over an alleged disrespect of party chieftains and for allegedly failing to honour a ruling of the Court of Appeal.

However, Mrs Binani’s suspension was rejected by the state’s executive. A statement by the APC secretary in the state, Raymond Chidama, described Mr Binani’s suspension as unconstitutional.

“The attention of the members of the state working committee was drawn to a publication purporting suspension of the Governorship Candidate of our party, APC, Distinguished Sen Aishatu Dahiru Binani (Binani).

“We want unequivocally state that this is unconstitutional, null and void and is of no effect. It is callous, unguided, divisive, diversionary and unnecessary. This cannot emanate from members of our party. We urge all faithful party members to disregard the same,” Mr Chidama said.

The allegations

The local government executive committee asked Mrs Binani to appear before it and defend the allegations from a petition written by a member of the party from her ward, Auwal Bawuro.

“Involvement into disrespecting Yola South party stakeholders and refusing to honour a judgement of the court of appeal.

“Misleading and forcing the state executive committee, more particularly the state chairman, Ismail Tadawus, to violate the majority decision of the state executive committee by signing a letter refusing to honour and respect both the court and resolution of majority members of the state executive committee,” the petitioner alleged.

The suspension

“We the members of the local government executive committee and the undersigned at the meeting held at the local government party secretariat in Yola on 17 February 2023 have received and reviewed the petition against (Mrs Binani).

“The invitation letter and recommendations of the disciplinary committee for her failure to appear and defend herself on allegations as per the petition by Auwal Bawuro.

“Subsequently, upon the above, the executive committee have unanimously resolved to suspend Mrs Binani from the party for a period of six months commencing from 17 February 2023,” the local chapter of the APC said.

