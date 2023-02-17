Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called for calm amid protests over the scarcity of banknotes in different parts of the state, an official has said.
The state’s Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, made this known in a statement on Friday.
The governor said the “hardship and confusion” caused by the naira redesign policy of the federal government has brought pain but would soon come to an end.
“The government praises Lagosians for showing understanding, despite the pains that the Federal Government’s measures have brought,” the statement reads.
The governor assured that he “is working with his colleagues to ensure that this hardship does not go on.”
He urged the state’s residents to shun violence.
“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu believes there is no need for violence as the Supreme Court is looking into this controversial matter and will make its position known on February 22.
“Lagos State has since joined the legal dispute – all in the interest of our people – in the belief that the highest court in the land has the capacity to adjudicate on the matter.”
Earlier on Friday, soldiers and police were deployed to douse the riot that erupted in Mile 12, Ketu, Ojota area of the state due to the scarcity of the new naira notes.
Many commuters on the Lagos-Ikorodu expressway had to flout traffic laws to reroute their movement.
