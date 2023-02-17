The United Nations (UN)’s Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale, has urged Nigerian politicians to stop burdening the courts with their disputes.

Acknowledging that Nigerian courts are overburdened with election-related cases, Mr Schmale advised politicians to settle their quarrels using the internal mechanisms of their parties.

“It is not every time that you feel something has gone wrong inside your party or with another party that you run to the court,” he said in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Schmale emphasised the need to ensure the court with any appeal in a timely and efficient manner citing the case of the Osun State election verdict that arrived six months after the elections.

Commenting on the Osun State election verdict, he said “it is a concern that it took six months to achieve this ruling, whether it was right or not, I cannot personally judge.”

“It is worrying that it took so long and the important point in this aspect is that the court of appeal president mentioned to us that there are over 600 pre-election appeals and that there is no way they will adjudicate that massive volume of appeals before the elections and then we can expect appeals about the elections themselves,” Mr Schmale added.

Burden of election cases

Nigeria’s election periods are characterised by several court cases and tribunals whose hearings run into months.

The country’s courts historically took a long time to resolve routine cases as well as election-related cases.

To minimise the litigation period and the disruptions often caused by court decisions long after winners of elections would have assumed office, laws have been amended in the past few years to set a strict timeline within which pre-election cases and election petitions must be filed and resolved.

But with dwindling internal democracy within parties, courts often see a spike in the number of political cases during the period leading up to the general elections.

During this period routine but equally important cases with a direct effect on people’s lives and businesses often suffer scant attention from the courts.

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau, last December, lamented the number of pre-election cases the federal high court had to attend to.

Mr Maikyau also faulted the amendment of the law vesting the Federal High Court with exclusive jurisdiction over pre-election cases.

“We fault the decision of the National Assembly to limit the hearing and determination of pre-election matters to this court without regard for its infrastructural and manpower deficit,” he said.

With 1,838 pre-election cases filed ahead of next year’s general elections, 77 judges of the court are struggling to beat the statutory 180-day deadline for hearing and concluding pre-election matters.

READ ALSO:

In 2019, INEC told journalists that it had over 1,600 pre-election and post-election court cases from the 2019 general election.

“We have over 809 cases on pre-election matters and we have 807 cases on post-election litigation. We are looking at over 1,600 cases in court. Even yesterday, on the conduct of primaries for Bayelsa and Kogi, we have three fresh cases,” Mahmood Yakubu, told a maiden meeting of the Senate Committee on INEC in October 2019.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

