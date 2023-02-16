Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said the people of the state will vote for a presidential candidate whose election will promote equity, justice and unity in Nigeria.

The governor spoke Thursday when he received the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, who paid him a courtesy call in Ibadan, the state capital.

The APC candidate was in the state to campaign.

Mr Makinde urged Mr Tinubu to feel free to campaign in the state, saying everything has been done to ensure the event is peaceful and hitch-free.

He said his administration believes in putting people first, stating that “political players will come and go, but the country will remain.”

Speaking on the position of the G5, the group of governors within the People’s Democratic Party at odds with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Mr Makinde said, “if they have to choose between their individual aspiration and the unity of the country, they will choose Nigeria’s unity.”

He said the group monitored the APC presidential primaries that produced Mr Tinubu as a candidate and commended the principled position taken by the northern governors.

He said the northern governors reckoned that because power must return to the south in 2023, they would support a southern candidate.

“There has to be inclusiveness by all sections of the country in power-sharing if the country must progress.

“If the country does not survive, how can anyone aspire to be anything in that country,” Mr Makinde, who is seeking re-election for a second term on the ticket of the PDP, said.

He is going to slug it out with the candidate of the APC, Teslim Folarin the Accord Party candidate, Bayo Adelabu, and others in the 11 March governorship election.

Mr Tinubu thanked Governor Makinde for the warm reception, saying he came to accord him the respect that he deserves as the chief executive of the state.

“I cannot come to Oyo State to campaign for votes without visiting you to pay my respect to you as a governor, leader and an Omoluabi.”

On Mr Tinubu’s entourage during the visit were Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, former APC Interim Chairman Bisi Akande, former Ekiti governor Kayode Fayemi, APC National Woman Leader Betta Edu, Minister of Sports Sunday Dare, Dayo Adeyeye and Soji Akanbi, among others.

After the visit, the presidential candidate and the campaign train met with some traditional rulers from the South-west zone before proceeding to Mapo Hall where a mammoth crowd had waited for them to address the rally.

