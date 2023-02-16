A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has said Nigerian governors plan to buy votes with the old Naira notes hence their objection to their redesigning.

Mr Sani stated this on Wednesday while featuring on a programme “The 2023 Verdict” on Channels TV.

He said there would be no objections to the Naira redesigning policy if it was done after the 2023 general elections.

“The reasons governors are objecting to the redesigning of the naira notes and the cashless policy is simply because they want to buy votes with the old Naira notes,” he said.

“If this redesigning was done after elections, nobody from the side of those in the political authority will challenge, object or resist this, ” Mr Sani said.

The governors under the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), had earlier accused the Central Bank of Nigeria of conducting a ‘currency confiscation’ programme that is causing suffering for Nigerians.

The governors also called “for the halting of CBN’s plan to end the use of the old currency notes.”

They said the current approach of the CBN raises concerns about the respect for the civil liberties and rights of Nigerians as it relates to their freedom to use legitimately earned income as they so wish.

Nigerians not carried along

Mr Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna Central, said the government failed to carry Nigerians along while redesigning the new Naira notes and the cashless policy.

“When the National Assembly passed the bill that became an act, there was no serious debate and a wider consultation within the polity in terms of getting Nigerians to know the implications or the consequences of this redesigning.

“People were not properly enlightened and they were not properly carried along and now we wake up in a day and see before us the policy that affects the life of every Nigerian,” he said.

Mr Sani said the government must consult Nigerians on a such crucial and critical decision on matters of economics that affects their lives.

“There is a need for that consultation, it is supposed to be done. That was a mistake,” he said.

