President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians Thursday morning, his office has said.
Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement late Wednesday.
Although Mr Adesina did not state what the broadcast will be about, it is expected to focus on the ongoing scarcity of naira notes that has caused hardship for millions of Nigerians.
“President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7 am.
“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast,” Mr Adesina wrote.
