The death toll from last week’s twin earthquake that rocked border communities in Turkey and Syria has risen to over 40,000.

Turkish authorities say 35,418 people have been killed in the country. The Syrian government and the UN say more than 5,800 people are dead in Syria.

Despite harsh weather conditions, rescuers have continued to search for survivors in the last week. According to the rescuers, they continue to hear voices from under the rubble.

According to various media reports, at least nine survivors were pulled out of the rubble in Turkey on Tuesday.

The WHO described earthquakes in Turkey as the worst natural disaster in a century.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has appealed for $397 million in aid to help some five million Syrian survivors, including shelter, healthcare and food. A similar appeal is being prepared for Turkey.

Syria is having difficulty receiving aid from the international community due to years of conflict in affected areas.

On Tuesday, a UN aid convoy passed through a re-opened border crossing into rebel-held northwestern Syria. This marks the first time a United Nations convoy has used the crossing to deliver aid since its closure in 2020.

Eleven International Organization for Migration trucks carrying humanitarian assistance passed through the Bab al-Salam crossing, the UN said.

