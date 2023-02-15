The Magistrate Court II in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has ordered that the suspected killers of the Abeokuta couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye and their son be remanded in prison custody for 60 days.

A Chief Magistrate, Esther Idowu, on Wednesday gave the order.

The suspects, Adekanbi Lekan, Odetola Ahmed and Adeniyi Waheed were remanded in Oba Correctional Centre, while their suspected accomplices, Fadairo Temitope and Adekanbi Adenike, were sent to the Ibara Correctional Centre, both in Abeokuta.

Gruesome multiple murders

After killing the couple on 1 January, the killers set fire to their remains and house located in the Ibara Government Reservation Area, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The suspects also tied up the only son of the couple, Oreoluwa, and their adopted son, Felix Olorunyomi, and threw them into the Ogun river, about four kilometres from the residence.

While Master Oreoluwa died in the river, Mr Olorunyomi, however, survived.

Arrest and parade

Over a month after the crime, the police arrested some suspects.

During the parade of the suspects before journalists at the state headquarters of the police in Abeokuta, the spokesperson of the police, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the family driver, Mr Adekanbi, organised the crime because he said the family allegedly refused to increase his salary.

The police later announced the arrest of the buyers of the murdered couple’s car allegedly stolen by their murderers.

On Wednesday, the alleged buyers of the vehicle, Owolaja Anuoluwapo and Usman Azeez, were also remanded in Oba prison for 60 days also.

All the suspects were brought before the court on an 11-count charge of murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, arson, stealing, and escape from lawful authority, among others.

They were remanded for 60 days in the first instance, according to the Chief Magistrate, pending legal advice by the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) in the state.

Although the accused persons were not allowed to take pleas because of the nature of the case, an application for remand was, however, moved by the counsel to the applicants, Oluwatosin Jackson, and was granted by the magistrate.

