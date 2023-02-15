The United States on Tuesday emphasised the importance of voter enlightenment by the Nigerian media leading up to the elections.

“I think it is very important that all of you who are engaged in the media play a role in educating the public about this issue and what it might mean,” Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee told journalists in Abuja.

Referring to the provisions of section 134 of the Nigerian Constitution, she said, if voters understand and have confidence in the electoral process, it will contribute to a peaceful transition of power.

Section 134 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution provides that, “a candidate for an election to the office of President shall be deemed to have been duly elected where, there being more than two candidates for the election- (a) he has the highest number of votes cast at the election; and (b) he has not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election each of at least two-thirds of all the States in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

In a case where the above criteria are not met, there shall be a second election only between the candidate who scored the highest number of votes and another candidate who has a majority of votes in the highest number of states.

However, if there is more than one candidate with a majority of votes in the highest number of states, the candidate among them with the highest total of votes cast at the election shall be the second candidate for the election.

There are 14 candidates contesting in the Nigerian presidential election of 25 February with four considered frontline candidates. The four frontline candidates are Bola Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP.

Ms Phee commended the constitutional provision but said she “is not sure that this unique requirement is not as understood by the public as it should be and it will become particularly relevant if, for the first time in your political history, you go to a second round.”

In spite of this concern, she noted that the US believes that INEC is prepared and able to host and hold elections across the country.

Ms Phee added that it is important for candidates, parties and electorates to take responsibility for having a successful election.

“You have a good history since 1999 where with each election you get stronger and your system improves. I hear a desire and hunger for a successful election, I am confident that you can meet that challenge,” she said.

