The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised concern about the invitation of one of its officials, Femi Fani-Kayode, by the police over his “coup plot” comment.

The campaign, in a statement on Wednesday by its spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, stated that the campaign is concerned that despite the ongoing investigation by the State Security Service (SSS), the police also invited Mr Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister.

Mr Onanuga stated that AIG Federal Investigation Bureau on Tuesday invited Mr Fani-Kayode for questioning, stating that the invitations could distract from his duty as director of new media.

The APC director of new media is currently facing investigation over a tweet he made about “an alleged meeting between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and some military generals”.

In the same tweet, Mr Fani-Kayode raised concerns that if the allegations were to be true, Nigerians should be concerned about a possible coup.

While the military denied the alleged meeting, the PDP presidential campaign council called for an investigation of the claim.

After interrogation by the SSS on Monday, Mr Fani-Kayode briefed journalists and expressed regrets over the comments.

SSS has the truth already – Onanuga

Mr Onanuga said the SSS already has the truth that the police are seeking, adding that Mr Fani-Kayode will make an appearance at the SSS on Wednesday.

He urged the police to allow the SSS to conclude the ongoing investigation.

“Despite the well-publicised invitation of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode by the DSS and the report that the secret police asked him to return for further investigation today, we were surprised that the police have also jumped into the same matter.

“The APC-PCC is concerned about the latest invitation by another security agency, just some 10 days to the election when he is most needed as our director of new media.

“While we are not questioning the authority of the police to invite our official, we want the police to be mindful that the truth they seek to find is already being pursued by the DSS,” he said.

He noted that the ongoing investigation could raise suspicion that the security agencies are under the influence of the opposition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

