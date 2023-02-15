Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State was conspicuously absent at the presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, and other leaders of the party were in Enugu on Tuesday for the campaign rally ahead of the 25 February poll.

Although the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Cecelia Ezeilo, attended the rally, she did not say if she was representing the governor at the event.

Besides Mrs Ezeilo, members of the State Working Committee of the party, the senator representing Enugu North District, Chukwuka Utazi, and the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, were all in attendance.

Others were the Speaker of the Enugu House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, and the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Peter Mbah, who was given the party’s flag during the rally.

Governor Ugwuanyi’s absence at the rally has been linked to the ongoing rift between the G5 governors and the PDP national leadership.

The G5, a group of aggrieved PDP governors, is being led by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The governors are aggrieved with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku and the party’s national leadership.

Apart from Messrs Wike and Ugwunayi, other members of the group include Governor Samuel Ortom (Benue), Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State) and their Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde.

The group came about after the PDP presidential primary, where Nigeria’s former vice president, Mr Atiku, defeated Mr Wike and others to become the party’s presidential candidate.

The group has been demanding the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to pave the way for a southerner to lead the party in order to achieve a “regional balance”.

The governors’ argument is that Messrs Ayu and Atiku hail from northern Nigeria.

Atiku snubs Enugu’s deputy governor

Mr Atiku stirred a controversy during the rally when he snubbed Mrs Ezeilo, the deputy governor, who approached him to exchange pleasantries after she finished addressing the gathering.

“Since 1999, we have been doing it and this is not going to be a different case. I am begging all of you, as we have been doing it, let us do it again,” Mrs Ezeilo told the crowd at the rally.

When she walked down from the podium and headed to where Mr Atiku was seated and stretched out her hand to greet him, the PDP candidate ignored her.

The deputy governor returned to her seat without shaking hands with Mr Atiku.

A member of the PDP, who asked not to be named, told PREMIUM TIMES that aside from Mr Atiku’s disagreement with the G5, which Governor Ugwuanyi, is a member, the former vice-president was displeased that the deputy governor did not specifically ask residents to vote for him in the 25 February poll.

“Did you hear her canvass for votes for Atiku? The answer is no. She was only playing around words. Atiku believes she is being loyal to her principal (Mr Ugwuanyi),” the PDP said.

Discordant chants

There was an uproar, during the rally, when the National Chairman of the PDP, Mr Ayu, asked the people to reject the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, and vote for all PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections.

“Since 1999, Enugu has always voted for the PDP. I believe that in 2023, you are still going to vote PDP from top to bottom. In the next 11 days, Atiku will emerge victorious as president with Ifeanyi Okowa as his vice-president

“Those who are coming to deceive you to vote for the other party called Labour Party. They are deceiving you because a vote for Labour Party is a vote for APC and I can tell you that voting for APC will not solve the problems of Nigeria,” Mr Ayu said, adding that Mr Mbah would work together with Mr Atiku when they both win at the general elections.

There were heavy discordant chants from the crowd while the PDP chairman spoke.

“No! No! No!” the crowd chanted, apparently in disagreement with his call to reject the LP candidate in the 25 February general election.

