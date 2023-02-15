The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday told a mammoth rally in Owerri, the Imo State capital, that he would work assiduously to advance the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

At the rally attended by the president, Mr Tinubu said the good work of the president particularly in the area of infrastructure revolution, revamping agriculture, road and railway network would be sustained.

“You know the president with honesty, integrity and dependability. We will continue with his incorruptible and straightforward attributes, ” he said.

The APC candidate also promised to prudently manage the nation’s resources and increase the revenue-generation capacity as he did when he was Lagos governor.

To the people of Imo, Mr Tinubu said he would further invest in education as Mr Buhari who upgraded two institutions in the state to universities did and help to make the state a tourist destination.

“We will strengthen and promote peace and unity in the state and confront violence and man inhumanity to fellow man as that’s the only way growth and development can be achieved,” he said.

Addressing the rally, Mr Buhari said for the umpteenth time that Mr Tinubu would be the next president of the country God willing.

He said he had accompanied Mr Tinubu to the state to sell him to the people, expressing gratitude for the massive turnout at the rally.

The president had earlier paid a courtesy call on traditional rulers in the state at their council chamber where he had also canvassed support for Mr Tinubu’s election.

The Chairman of the Traditional Council in the state who received Mr Buhari, Eze Udo, Eze Okeke, conferred on the president the chieftaincy title of Nwanne Dinamba, meaning a brother in The Diaspora.

The host governor, Hope Uzodinnma, while welcoming the dignitaries to the state, restated that Imo is part of the Nigerian entity and “in brotherhood, the people of the state shall stand with other Nigerians.”

He thanked Mr Buhari for his support for the state, adding that his presence at the rally was a great testament to his determination to get the party to win the next election and to grow further.

Those who attended the rally held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri include the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, Governors Uzodinnma (Imo), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) as well as the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege among others,

Others are APC Deputy Chairman (South), Emma Enekwu, former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Idris Wase and APC National Woman Leader Betta Edu.

