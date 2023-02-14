The State Security Services (SSS) has said that the invitation of Femi Fani-Kayode, a spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council on Monday, was in respect of an investigation.

The Public Relations Officer of SSS, Peter Afunanya, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Afunanya said the investigation was in respect of some of the former minister’s allegations and insinuations relating to issues relevant to national security.

He said Mr Fani-Kayode was made to face a panel which interviewed him on the subject matter before granting him administrative bail.

He said the former aviation minister had been directed to make routine returns to the SSS with effect from Wednesday till otherwise while his investigation continues.

Mr Afunanya called on political parties and their media managers to apply restraint in their utterances and public communication engagements before and after the general elections.

He said the call was to avoid heating the polity and evoking tendencies that could lead to violent reactions as well as undermine peace and order.

Mr Fani-Kayode, via a tweet last week, alleged that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, met secretly with some serving military generals. He said the meeting could be part of a plan to destabilize the country and pave the way for a coup d’etat.

The APC campaign spokesperson appeared before the secret police on Monday during which he was interrogated for about five hours.

After the interrogation, Mr Fani-Kayode said he regretted what he said.

The Nigerian Army has since denied the alleged secret meeting with Atiku and described it as “wicked and very malicious propaganda”.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

