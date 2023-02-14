The federal government on Tuesday in Abuja, inaugurated a 22-member Presidential Transition Council ahead of the 2023 handover to the incoming government.

The committee, chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice as members.

Others are permanent secretaries from the ministries and offices responsible for defence, interior, budget and national planning, foreign affairs, information and culture, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

The rest are the Permanent Secretaries, Cabinet Affairs, General Service Affairs, Economic and Political Affairs, office of the SGF, State House, National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector-General of Police, Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Director General, State Security Services, Clerk of the National Assembly, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and two representatives who are to be nominated by the president-elect after the general elections.

In his remark, Mr Mustapha said President Muhammadu Buhari, in furtherance of his commitment to allow a fair and credible electoral process and handover of power to the next president of Nigeria, signed Executive Order No. 14 of 2023.

According to him, the order is on the facilitation and management of ‘Presidential Transitions’, which provides the legal framework for a seamless transition of power from one administration to another.

“Today marks another historic moment for our administration, as we yet again demonstrate our commitment to strengthening key governance institutions that support our democratic process.

“It is with great delight and honour therefore, that I am carrying out the onerous task of inaugurating the Presidential Transition Council, on behalf of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

According to him, the council is charged with the responsibility of facilitating and managing the 2023 Presidential Transition Programme, and facilitating the handing over process by the current president to the president-elect.

Other responsibilities included to organise for the security of the president-elect and the vice president-elect, including coordinating security briefings on the nation’s security matters, post-elections among others.

The SGF said he would on his own capacity as the chairman of the council, do everything within his powers to ensure that the council meets the expectations of Mr President.

“I enjoin each of us to put in more efforts in ensuring that the next administration receives every support needed to make an early and quick start.”

Responding on behalf of the council members, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, expressed gratitude to Mr Buhari for the confidence reposed in them.

Mrs Yemi-Esan said the steps taken by Buhari to establish the transition council before the presidential election is not only proactive but is also selfless and a noble decision in the interest of the country.

“This will no doubt remain as one of his legacies after his administration.

“It is also important for us as a committee to state that the importance of the work that we have been saddled with can never be overemphasized. It in view of the remarkable landmark achievement of the president’s administration.”

Mr Buhari will exit power on 29 May when his second and final term will elapse.

(NAN)

