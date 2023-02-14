The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, slated 20 February, for ruling on a bail application filed by Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello’s nephew, Ali Bello, in a N3 billion money laundering trial.

Obiora Egwuatu, the judge, adjourned the case for ruling after taking arguments from lawyers to parties in the suit.

With the ruling, Mr Bello and his co-defendants who have been in prison for six days since their arraignment on 8 February still have at least six more days to spend in detention should the court grant them bail on 20 February.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on 8 February, arraigned Mr Bello alongside Abba Adauda, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege and Iyada Sadat on money laundering charges. The offences, according to the anti-graft agency, involved alleged misappropriation of over N3 billion.

Mr Bello’s wife, Rashida Bello, who is allegedly involved in the alleged crimes, is said to be on the run.

They were subsequently remanded in prison after the defendants pleaded not guilty to the 18-count charge.

Arguments over bail

At Tuesday’s sitting, the defendants’ lawyer, Ahmed Raji, urged the court to admit his clients to bail on “liberal terms.”

Mr Raji, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), argued that the Nigerian constitution presumes a defendant innocent until proven otherwise.

But he noted that the issue of bail is at the discretion of the court.

The defence lawyer contended that “there is no evidence to support all the allegations in the counter-affidavit” filed by the EFCC in opposition to the bail application.

Mr Raji recalled that the anti-graft agency had bail to his clients while it was investigating the matter.

“For more than a year ago, they have been investigating them and the EFCC admitted the defendants to bail.

They (EFCC) released the 3rd defendant’s international passport to him and he travelled to Saudi Arabia and came back.

“The defendants will not run away. The issues are mere allegations,” he argued, urging the judge to grant the defendants bail.

‘Bello a flight risk’

But in opposition to the defendants’ bail application, EFCC’s lawyer, Kabiru Hussain, said Mr Bello “is a flight risk.”

In his contention, Mr Hussain drew the court’s attention to the alleged enormous resources in possession of the Kogi governor’s nephew.

“Given the enormous amount of resources at the disposal of the 1st defendant and his influence in the state (Kogi), we urge this Court to refuse him bail,” Mr Hussain begged the court.

He argued that “the defendants have the capacity to jump bail, comprise witnesses and destroy evidence.”

Countering the defence lawyer’s argument that the defendants were on administrative bail, Mr Hussain said, “Now that the defendants have been confronted with the proof of evidence and they now understand the gravity of the issues against them, they are most likely to jump bail.”

He urged the court to either refuse the bail request and order an accelerated trial or impose “excessive bail conditions” that would compel the defendants to stand trial.

