Gunmen have razed the Oguta High Court in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, South-east Nigeria.

The gunmen attacked the facility at about 11.30 p.m. on Sunday, according to a report by the Punch.

The court building is inside the council headquarters.

Apart from various offices in the court, several court records and files were said to have been burnt by the gunmen during the attack.

An unnamed source told the Punch newspaper that the Magistrate’s Court Registry, Appeal Court Record Office, File Room, Secretary to the High Court Judge’s office, Office of the High Court bailiff, and the chamber of the High Court judge were all burnt in the attack.

“The whole of the block has cracked and no reasonable human being will ever go near the facility,” the source stated.

The Sole Administrator of Oguta Local Government Area, Ijioma Ofili, said the incident had been reported to security agencies, the paper reported.

Mr Ofili assured that investigations would unravel the identities of the attackers.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, confirmed the attack to PREMIUM TIMES.

“We are currently conducting an investigation to ascertain the identity of the hoodlums who carried out the attack,” said Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police.

Worsening insecurity

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The latest attack occurred hours after gunmen shot the chairperson of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogbaku Ward, Mbaitolu Local Government Area of the state.

Ten days ago, gunmen killed a Nigerian judge in the state during a court session.

About three weeks ago, Gunmen beheaded the sole administrator of Ideato North Local Government Area of the state.

In late January, a police officer was killed by gunmen who attacked Oguta Divisional Police Headquarters in Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen, suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in mid-January, attacked Agwa Vigilante Group in Agwa Community in the same Oguta Council Area of the state.

Three suspected members of the IPOB were killed by police operatives who foiled the attack.

The Nigerian government has accused the IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

